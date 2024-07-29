BJ’s Restaurants’ (BJRI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BJRI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.63.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 15.4 %

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $736.70 million, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.13.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 296,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 51,364 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 106,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,891,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Featured Stories

