Bittensor (TAO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.41 Billion

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded up 0% against the dollar. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and $36.91 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $336.77 or 0.00482441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,141,877 tokens. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,140,422. The last known price of Bittensor is 343.22025294 USD and is up 3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $32,577,611.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

