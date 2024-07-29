Bitcoin Private Reaches One Day Volume of $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00045807 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00038563 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00015914 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.