Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the June 30th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.4 days.

Bird Construction Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:BIRDF traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $18.87. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

