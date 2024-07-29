Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.94) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PEBB

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

About The Pebble Group

PEBB stock opened at GBX 56.90 ($0.74) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of £94.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,866.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.05. The Pebble Group has a 52 week low of GBX 48.60 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 100 ($1.29).

(Get Free Report)

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional products and related services to various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health, beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.