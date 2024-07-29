Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.94) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Thursday.
View Our Latest Report on PEBB
The Pebble Group Stock Performance
About The Pebble Group
The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional products and related services to various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health, beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Pebble Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.