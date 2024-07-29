Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.41) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 483 ($6.25) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 602.67 ($7.79).

RMV traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 560.60 ($7.25). The stock had a trading volume of 5,933,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,613. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 457.70 ($5.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 603 ($7.80). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 554.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 549.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a market cap of £4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2,340.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

