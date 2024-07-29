Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.41) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 483 ($6.25) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 602.67 ($7.79).
Read Our Latest Analysis on RMV
Rightmove Stock Performance
Rightmove Company Profile
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rightmove
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- It’s Time to Rotate Into These Russell 2000 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.