Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Short Interest Update

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.5 days.

Bellway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BLWYF remained flat at $32.51 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. Bellway has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $32.51.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

