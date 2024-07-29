Bellevue Group AG Trims Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,192 shares during the quarter. argenx accounts for about 4.9% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in argenx were worth $319,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in argenx by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $494.46. The company had a trading volume of 770,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,761. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $532.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $415.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 0.64.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. The company had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.05.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

