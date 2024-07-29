Bellevue Group AG Sells 5,000 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Bellevue Group AG cut its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,006,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Agios Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.8% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.07% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $117,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

AGIO stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 333,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,759. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.