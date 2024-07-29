Bellevue Group AG Sells 3,722 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,165,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $38,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 479.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 11.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In related news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,631.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $147,883. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 640,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,761. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $740.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRRK. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

