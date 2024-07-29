Bellevue Group AG Sells 12,900 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Merus were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Merus by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Merus from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

Merus Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,387. Merus has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $61.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $53,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $372,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,792 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merus Profile

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

