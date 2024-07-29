Bellevue Group AG Reduces Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,968 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,666,000 after buying an additional 90,219 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 173,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 521.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 377,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 169,385 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.79. 613,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,883. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALKS

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.