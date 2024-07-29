Bellevue Group AG Makes New Investment in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLYS. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. SR One Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 2,016,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 222,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $210,051.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 911,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,155,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $141,346.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $210,051.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 911,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,155,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 706,779 shares of company stock worth $9,206,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MLYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on MLYS

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.74. 26,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,139. The stock has a market cap of $632.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.