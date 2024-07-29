Bellevue Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bellevue Group AG cut its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,954 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.11% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $46,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $80.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,851. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

