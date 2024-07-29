Bellevue Group AG Has $73.57 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,719 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $73,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

Shares of UNH traded up $10.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $569.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.19. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $581.50. The company has a market capitalization of $524.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

