Bellevue Group AG Has $50.41 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bellevue Group AG cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $50,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,476,000 after buying an additional 98,387 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,303,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,648,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $512,190,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,075,000 after buying an additional 546,775 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $469.71. 588,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $493.61 and a 200 day moving average of $516.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

