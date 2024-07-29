Bellevue Group AG Has $1.95 Million Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,089 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.37% of Nevro worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nevro by 18.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 48.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Nevro by 35.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nevro by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Nevro from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Nevro stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.19. 122,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,407. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

