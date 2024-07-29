Bellevue Group AG Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.45% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $62,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,321,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $101,319,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after buying an additional 109,275 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,703,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after acquiring an additional 35,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.29.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $11.66 on Friday, reaching $233.47. 646,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,382. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.32. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

