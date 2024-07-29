Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in July

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 231.5 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS BDRFF remained flat at $151.76 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 954. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average of $149.46. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $127.96 and a 52-week high of $162.19.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
