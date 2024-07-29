Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in July

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 231.5 days.

OTCMKTS BDRFF remained flat at $151.76 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 954. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average of $149.46. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $127.96 and a 52-week high of $162.19.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

