Barclays Raises First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Price Target to $2,250.00

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FCNCA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,920.82.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $18.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,092.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,220. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $1,274.91 and a one year high of $2,146.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,736.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,628.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $52.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 192.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,866,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,039,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

