Banco Bradesco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 440% compared to the average daily volume of 1,089 put options.
Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.9 %
BBD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.20. 4,410,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,575,904. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Bradesco
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.