Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BANC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Banc of California by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $15.54.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.01%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

