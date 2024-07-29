Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in WEX were worth $60,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in WEX by 17.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in WEX by 1,610.6% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after buying an additional 54,858 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in WEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 35,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,660,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair upgraded WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,911 shares of company stock worth $1,008,402. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock traded up $8.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.44. 533,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.03.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

