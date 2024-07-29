Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $14,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.72. 8,626,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,849,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,235. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

