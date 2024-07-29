Bamco Inc. NY Has $54.67 Million Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 3.12% of Mercury Systems worth $54,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 696,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,329. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRCY

About Mercury Systems

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.