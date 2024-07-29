Bamco Inc. NY Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,149 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 558.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 569,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.59.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Taboola.com stock remained flat at $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 279,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,655. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taboola.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $414.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.