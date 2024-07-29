Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 16.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,862,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,163,000 after purchasing an additional 259,481 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 117.0% in the first quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 34.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,882,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 484,332 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 42.9% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 288.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $479,232.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,738,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $133,200.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,839,716.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $479,232.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,738,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMVT stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 455,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,083. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMVT. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

