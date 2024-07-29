Bamco Inc. NY Buys 20,145 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $42,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.97.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMD traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.99. The stock had a trading volume of 49,435,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,984,088. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $226.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

