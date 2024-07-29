Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.55.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $6.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $489.82. 823,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,975. The stock has a market cap of $153.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $450.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.01. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $498.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

