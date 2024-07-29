Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the June 30th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

BLHEF remained flat at $174.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.20. Bâloise has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $174.14.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

