Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the June 30th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bâloise Stock Performance
BLHEF remained flat at $174.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.20. Bâloise has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $174.14.
About Bâloise
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bâloise
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.