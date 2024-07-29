Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGR stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $38.71.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 163.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 31.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.