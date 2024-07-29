AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AEYE. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AudioEye to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioEye has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.03 million, a PE ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 4.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AudioEye by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

