AtriCure (ATRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect AtriCure to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. AtriCure has set its FY24 guidance at ($0.74)-($0.82) EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at -0.820–0.740 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect AtriCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATRC opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

