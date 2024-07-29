ATB Capital Boosts Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$7.50

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATH. Desjardins lowered Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Athabasca Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on Athabasca Oil and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Athabasca Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.43.

Athabasca Oil Stock Up 4.1 %

TSE:ATH opened at C$5.57 on Thursday. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of C$3.30 and a 1 year high of C$5.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.94.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5296656 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

