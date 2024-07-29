ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 1.2%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $875.29 and last traded at $877.66. Approximately 287,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,181,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $888.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $345.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,003.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $946.40.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

