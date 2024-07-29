ASD (ASD) Market Cap Hits $28.83 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $28.83 million and $1.37 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008625 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,307.97 or 1.00011069 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00071018 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04334276 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,406,193.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

