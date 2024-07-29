Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the June 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ARQQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. 513,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,716. Arqit Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) by 150.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185,402 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.22% of Arqit Quantum worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

