Aristides Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,767 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,767 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,312,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,131. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

