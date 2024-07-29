Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,137,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,501,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in International Seaways by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in International Seaways by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,316.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $385,516.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,316.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,023. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of International Seaways stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.84. 407,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,566. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

