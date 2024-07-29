Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Gap Up to $16.23

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.23, but opened at $16.72. Aris Water Solutions shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 3,479 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $948.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,156,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

