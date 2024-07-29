argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on argenx from $490.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $539.05.

Get argenx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on argenx

argenx Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $494.46 on Thursday. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $532.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $415.63 and its 200-day moving average is $394.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 0.64.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in argenx by 590.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.