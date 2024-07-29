Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0310 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $309.78 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03040517 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 318 active market(s) with $14,446,654.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

