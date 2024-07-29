Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Down to $61.38

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.38, but opened at $59.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $59.45, with a volume of 248,106 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $97,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,124,860 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $137,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $1,604,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 127,155 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $4,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

