Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,254.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

