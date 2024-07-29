Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.67.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPH opened at $42.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $171.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,635.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,635.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,596 shares of company stock valued at $313,544 over the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.