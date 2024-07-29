American Electric Power (AEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect American Electric Power to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. American Electric Power has set its FY 2024 guidance at 5.530-5.730 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $5.53 to $5.73 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Electric Power to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEP stock opened at $96.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $97.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.77.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

