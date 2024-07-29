American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $10.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.90 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.62 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,291.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after buying an additional 199,897 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,050 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.