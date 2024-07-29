Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Down 0.4%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.99 and last traded at $50.22. 1,300,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,659,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MO

Altria Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.