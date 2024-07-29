Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives $47.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

