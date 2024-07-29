Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Shares Down 2.8%

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 4,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 164,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Almacenes Éxito by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Sagil Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Almacenes Éxito by 11,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 842,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 835,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter worth $173,000.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

